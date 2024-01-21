West Coast Financial LLC Sells 10,408 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,408 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 70.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 103,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.7% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.5% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 21,409 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 784,236 shares of company stock worth $265,206,391 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.23.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $7.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $383.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,670,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,618,938. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $384.36. The firm has a market cap of $985.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

