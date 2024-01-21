West Coast Financial LLC Sells 1,332 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MasTec worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,658,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MasTec by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1,261.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,863 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Price Performance

NYSE:MTZ traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average is $79.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

