West Coast Financial LLC Sells 1,997 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Lokey makes up about 1.8% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Houlihan Lokey worth $11,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HLI. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.34. 248,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.03. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $123.51.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,584 shares of company stock worth $3,544,856 in the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.