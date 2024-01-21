West Coast Financial LLC Sells 3,814 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. AMN Healthcare Services accounts for 1.2% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.24% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 29,603.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 330,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,133,000 after buying an additional 77,216 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,287.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 555,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,359,000 after buying an additional 539,576 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 527,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,789. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

