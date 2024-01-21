West Coast Financial LLC Sells 4,389 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Florin Court Capital LLP raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 60.6% during the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 195,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 87,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $214,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 320,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.17. 8,654,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,915,692. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

