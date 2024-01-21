West Coast Financial LLC Sells 443 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.4 %

BDX stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.89. 1,255,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,928. The stock has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.15.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

