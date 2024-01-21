West Coast Financial LLC Sells 902 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $307.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,449. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $311.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.87.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.