West Coast Financial LLC Takes $2.47 Million Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 42,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

USNA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.47. 53,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,894. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $69.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.24 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

