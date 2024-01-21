West Coast Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,245 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. State Street Corp raised its position in Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Intel by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,405,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,139 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. 55,979,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,515,652. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $203.00 billion, a PE ratio of -120.37, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.32.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

