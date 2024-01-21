West Coast Financial LLC Trims Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,476 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after buying an additional 280,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,076,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,569,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,221,000 after purchasing an additional 33,663 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.09. The company had a trading volume of 397,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,467. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.48 and its 200 day moving average is $250.12.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

