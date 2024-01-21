West Family Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 3,695 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. Evercore ISI cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank cut Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ES

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.