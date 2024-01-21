West Family Investments Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 90.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,933,000 after buying an additional 5,501,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after buying an additional 1,746,156 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $32,698,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $33,041,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 51.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,226,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BTI opened at $29.48 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTI. Citigroup began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile



British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

