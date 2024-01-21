West Family Investments Inc. Takes Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Ambev Price Performance

ABEV stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.45%.

Ambev Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

