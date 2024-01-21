Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

WAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,007,000 after acquiring an additional 203,597 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 65,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 69,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

