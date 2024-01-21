Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 1st

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

EHI stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 31,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 40.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 86,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

