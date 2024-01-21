Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
