Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

