Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of SBI stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $8.08.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 572,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 266,370 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 75,058 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 50,773 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

