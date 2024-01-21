Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) to Issue — Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

