Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) to Issue — Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
