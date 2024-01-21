Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (MHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MHF opened at $6.42 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

