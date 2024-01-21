Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter worth $91,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

