Whitecap Resources Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0453 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Whitecap Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $6.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $8.98.
About Whitecap Resources
