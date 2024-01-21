WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.84.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in WidePoint by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

