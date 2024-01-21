WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.84.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter.
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
