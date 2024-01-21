Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance
NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $25.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.69. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $6.59.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Willamette Valley Vineyards
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.