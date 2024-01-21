Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $25.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.69. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

