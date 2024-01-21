Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $206.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $209.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.87.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,319 shares of company stock worth $8,438,892 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

