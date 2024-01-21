Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.08.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $98.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.19. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $98.63.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 716,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,419,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

