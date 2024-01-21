Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.
Wix.com Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ WIX opened at $127.15 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $127.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -747.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.38.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $393.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Wix.com Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.
