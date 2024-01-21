Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $330.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $289.99 on Wednesday. Workday has a one year low of $167.50 and a one year high of $290.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.29, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.82.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 63,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $17,583,344.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,543,558.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,010,244,000 after acquiring an additional 263,994 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Workday by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Workday by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,750,000 after buying an additional 335,595 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

