WOW-token Price Hits $0.0223 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $222.73 million and approximately $9.14 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002733 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000572 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00022998 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005851 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02227312 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.