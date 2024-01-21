Wrapped Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $50.55 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $6.60 billion and approximately $50.55 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $41,660.22 or 0.99757317 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 158,329 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is an ERC-20 token representing Bitcoin on Ethereum. It enhances liquidity and enables Bitcoin’s use in DeFi. Managed by the WBTC DAO, it integrates with wallets, dapps, and smart contracts. WBTC is utilized for lending, borrowing, swapping, yield farming, and liquidity pools in Aave, Balancer, Compound, Kyber Network, MakerDAO, and Uniswap. WBTC was collaboratively launched in January 2019 by BitGo, Ren, Dharma, Kyber, Compound, MakerDAO, and Set Protocol. Merchants and custodians facilitate token minting and burning, with custodians storing BTC and performing transactions on Ethereum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

