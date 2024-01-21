XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Stake Increased by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 1,765.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,297 shares during the period. XPeng accounts for 4.4% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in XPeng were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XY Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in XPeng by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 327,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 277,229 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,291,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,974,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 4,512.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 727,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after acquiring an additional 711,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Stock Performance

NYSE:XPEV opened at $9.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

