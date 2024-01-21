Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Xylem by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,752,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Xylem by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Xylem by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

