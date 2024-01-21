Zcash (ZEC) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Zcash has a market cap of $385.34 million and $55.49 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.60 or 0.00056748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00057906 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00020195 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

