Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 2.7 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 30.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $91,760,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after buying an additional 1,069,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,513,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,468,000 after buying an additional 745,919 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,673,000 after buying an additional 533,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1,278.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 495,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,368,000 after purchasing an additional 459,731 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZION. TheStreet raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

