125,865 Shares in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Acquired by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000. Vertex comprises about 0.6% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vertex as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vertex by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 4,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $128,052.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,184,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,741,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertex news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 253,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $6,714,791.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,403,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,131,642.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 4,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $128,052.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,184,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,741,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,992,876 shares of company stock worth $77,414,891 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.
VERX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.75. 59,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,019. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44.
Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.05 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
