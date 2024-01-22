12,724 Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after buying an additional 2,137,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,670,000 after acquiring an additional 127,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,979,000 after acquiring an additional 594,031 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,247,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTG. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $19.67 on Monday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

