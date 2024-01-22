140,654 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC) Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 140,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 5.56% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

UDEC traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.29. 4,522 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a market cap of $81.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

