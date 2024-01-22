1,675 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $9.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $631.79. The company had a trading volume of 218,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,998. The company has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $632.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $591.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

