1,728 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

JAZZ stock opened at $116.54 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $158.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.26.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.47 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.