3,295 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Acquired by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 532.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $122.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $127.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

