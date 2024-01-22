3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $44,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $107.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $123.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.34. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

