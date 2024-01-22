4,622 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Purchased by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.76. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $75.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

