4,718 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,718 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,722. The company has a market capitalization of $158.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $174.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

