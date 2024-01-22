4,740 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Synopsys by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $11.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $529.20. The stock had a trading volume of 491,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,132. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.60 and a twelve month high of $573.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

