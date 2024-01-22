496,690 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Purchased by Delphi Financial Group Inc.

Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 496,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,998,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 12.1% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.55. 114,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,949. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

