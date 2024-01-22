4,987 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 769.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.5% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 31.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.40.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $85.91. 4,389,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,923,320. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average is $84.12.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

