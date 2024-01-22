55,000 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by Cincinnati Financial Corp

Cincinnati Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.25. 1,345,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,209. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $239.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.84.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

