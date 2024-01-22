55,957 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Bought by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,870,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.53.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.82 and a 200-day moving average of $130.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $167.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

