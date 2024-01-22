66,667 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Bought by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises approximately 0.4% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VONV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of VONV stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,776. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.04. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4619 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

