808 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.59. 547,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.85 and its 200-day moving average is $231.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

