9,250 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Bought by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

ESGU stock opened at $106.30 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $106.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

